PURC ‘invades’ markets, saving consumers GH₵52,000 from wrongful billing

Source: GBC Ghana Online

The Ashanti regional office of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has saved over GH₵52,000 in erroneous utility billing from January to March this year.

They had received 300 complaints, primarily about billing, and resolved about 90% of them.



To raise awareness and improve consumer grievance handling, they launched 'Market Invasion,' interacting with traders and distributing educational materials.

The initiative aims to shift the perception of the PURC from a tariff announcer to a responsive mediator between consumers and utility providers, ensuring fair tariffs and consumer satisfaction.



