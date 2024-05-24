PURC ‘invades’ markets, saving consumers GH₵52,000 from wrongful billing

Menu ›
Fri, 24 May 2024
The Ashanti regional office of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has saved over GH₵52,000 in erroneous utility billing from January to March this year.
They had received 300 complaints, primarily about billing, and resolved about 90% of them.
To raise awareness and improve consumer grievance handling, they launched 'Market Invasion,' interacting with traders and distributing educational materials.
The initiative aims to shift the perception of the PURC from a tariff announcer to a responsive mediator between consumers and utility providers, ensuring fair tariffs and consumer satisfaction.
