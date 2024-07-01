News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

PURC's year of strategic impact gets results in the Bono East Region

PURC Bono This aligns with the Commission’s 2024 theme of "a year of strategic impact."

Mon, 1 Jul 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

The Bono East Regional Office of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), operational since March 1, 2024, has recovered Ghs123,927.86 for the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo).

This includes a credit adjustment of Ghs35,643.10 for Bui Sugar Limited, addressing undercharges due to meter under-readings.

The resolution, achieved at the first settlement meeting, was lauded for its professionalism and negotiation skills.

Established to decentralize operations and protect stakeholder interests, the office in Techiman has also engaged in complaint management and public education to enhance its visibility.

This aligns with the Commission’s 2024 theme of "a year of strategic impact."

Read full article

Source: classfmonline.com