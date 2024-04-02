Paediatric Society of Ghana condemns marriage of 12-year-old girl to Ga priest

Paediatric Society of Ghana (PSG)

The Paediatric Society of Ghana (PSG) has strongly condemned the marriage ceremony between a 63-year-old Ga priest and a 12-year-old girl, terming it a violation of children's rights and a dangerous practice.

Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, known as the Gborbu Wulomo, faced significant criticism after a video surfaced online showing him marrying the young girl, Naa Okromo, in a traditional ceremony held on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Nungua.



Despite defending his actions by asserting that the girl would not be expected to fulfill marital duties, Gborbu Wulomo's actions sparked outrage and concerns about child marriage.



In a statement issued on April 1, 2024, the PSG expressed distress over the incident, emphasizing their firm opposition to any form of child marriage.



“The PSG strongly condemns any act or perception or facilitation of Child Marriage. On the right to refuse betrothal and marriage, The Children’s Act, 1998 states: No person shall force a child (age less than 18 years) to be betrothed, to be the subject of a dowry transaction or to be married,” the statement indicated.



The PSG highlighted the legal framework established by The Children’s Act, 1998, which prohibits the forced betrothal or marriage of children under the age of 18.

Furthermore, the PSG raised alarm over the potential consequences of child marriage, warning that it could normalize deviant behaviors like paedophilia and inflict irreversible harm on the child's development, reproductive health, and education.



Calling for strong national commitment from politicians, traditional leaders, and other stakeholders, the PSG pledged to support efforts aimed at protecting the rights and well-being of children in Ghana, urging collaboration with international partners such as UNICEF and WHO.



Below is the statement from the Paediatric Society of Ghana







