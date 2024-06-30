Palgrave Boakye Danquah grabs doctorate in business leadership

Dr. Palgrave Boakye Danquah

Dr. Palgrave Boakye Danquah, the Government Spokesperson on Governance and Security, has earned a doctorate in Business Leadership from IPAG Business School, facilitated by Nobel International Business School.

His thesis focused on "Servant Leadership and Organizational Citizenship Behavior among Public Sector Workers in Ghana."



Previously, he obtained an Executive Master’s in Conflict, Peace, and Security from KAIPTC and a Bachelor of Theology from Trinity Theological Seminary.

He has served in various roles, including Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Information and Executive Director at Kandifo Institute.



He has also participated in numerous international conferences and Christian missionary works. Dr. Boakye-Danquah is married with five children.



