News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Parks and Garden lands are not on sale – Local Government Minister

Martin Screenshot 2024 07 23 074029.png Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah

Tue, 23 Jul 2024 Source: 3news

Minister of Local Government and Decentralisation, Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah, has refuted allegations of selling Parks and Gardens lands to a private developer.

The claims, made by MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, suggested the transfer of these historically significant green spaces, sparking widespread concern about potential environmental impacts.

Addressing the issue on July 22, Minister Korsah assured the public of the government's commitment to protecting state lands, emphasizing that no plans or negotiations for privatization exist.

Read full article

Source: 3news