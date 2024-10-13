News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Parliament: We are confident of becoming the Majority on Wednesday – Haruna Iddrisu

MajorScreenshot 2024 10 13 180105.png Iddrisu assured NDC supporters that this constitutional interpretation would lead to the declaration

Sun, 13 Oct 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) aims to shift its status from minority to majority in Ghana's Parliament. Haruna Iddrisu, former minority leader, announced plans to invoke Article 97 during the next session, declaring that four MPs who are running as independents will lose their parliamentary status.

He emphasized that if these MPs leave their parties, they are no longer recognized as members.

Iddrisu assured NDC supporters that this constitutional interpretation would lead to the declaration of four vacant seats. He urged voters in Tamale North to support Alhassan Suhuyini in the upcoming elections.

Other speakers, like Sam George, encouraged trust in John Mahama’s leadership.

Read full article

Source: starrfm.com.gh