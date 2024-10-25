Parliament announces 2nd General Assembly of CoSPAL starting tomorrow

The first assembly was held in May 2022 in Abuja, Nigeria.

The 2nd General Assembly of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL) will take place from October 25 to 27, 2024, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra, Ghana.

Approximately 120 participants are expected, including 15 Speakers and Presidents of National Legislatures, 30 Deputy Speakers, and various clerks and staff from across Africa.



The assembly aims to enhance legislative effectiveness and promote unity among African legislatures.

CoSPAL, established in 2020, facilitates collaboration on common challenges and strategies for Africa's development.



The first assembly was held in May 2022 in Abuja, Nigeria.



