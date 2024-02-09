Parliament approves 3 to 5 years custodial sentence for promotion of LGBTQ+

Sam Nartey George

Parliament has approved a custodial sentence of a minimum of 3 years and a maximum of 5 years for the willful promotion, sponsorship, or support of LGBTQ+ activities.

However, those found engaging in such activities themselves will face a minimum sentence of six months and a maximum of three years.



The decision was reached during parliamentary discussions on the clause-by-clause amendment of the bill addressing the promotion of proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values.

Sam Nartey George, MP for Ningo Prampram, clarified the reasoning behind the strict measures, emphasizing that public concern primarily revolves around the advocacy and promotion of such activities rather than individuals' private behavior.



George provided a breakdown of the sentences, explaining, "For individuals caught engaging in these activities themselves, the punishment ranges from a minimum of six months to a maximum of three years. However, for those actively promoting, sponsoring, or supporting such agendas, the penalty increases to a minimum of three years and a maximum of five years."