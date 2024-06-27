News

Parliament approves mining lease for Ghana Bauxite Company in Awaso

Parliament New 721x375 1 Parliament of Ghana

Thu, 27 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Parliament has unanimously ratified the mining lease granted to the Ghana Bauxite Company to mine bauxite in Awaso, located in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region, Graphic Online reports.

