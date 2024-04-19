Parliament dismisses allegations of Bagbin's political bias in recall delay

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

Ghana’s Parliament has refuted claims suggesting that Speaker Alban Bagbin is intentionally delaying the recall of Members of Parliament (MPs) based on his political affiliation.

In a statement released on Thursday, April 18, 2024, by the Parliamentary Service, it clarified that the House is presently in recess, with MPs engaging in constituency work, while Speaker Bagbin is on an assignment in Dubai.



The statement underscored that no MP has formally requested an early recall. Parliament condemned external pressures for a recall, labeling them as “frivolous and vexatious,” and unwarranted interference in parliamentary affairs.



“It is instructive to note that no such request has been made by any Member of Parliament and so, the calls for a recall of Parliament by persons outside of Parliament is frivolous and vexatious, and amounts to meddling in the work of Parliament,” part of the statement indicated

Parliament acknowledged the importance of collaboration and consensus-building given its balanced composition, rejecting any unfounded insinuations that the Speaker’s delay in responding to recall requests is linked to his political ties with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“Parliament is aware of the need for collaboration and consensus building because of its hung nature and the Speaker, has sought throughout his tenure, to remain neutral and fair in his dealings. Therefore, to insinuate that the Speaker is not heeding calls for a recall because of his political allegiance to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is unfounded and unfortunate.



“Parliament wishes to state that baring any emergency or unforeseen circumstance, it is likely to reconvene in the latter part of May 2024,” it added.