Parliament failed Ghana by passing L.I. that allowed mining in forest reserves – NPP MP

Andy Appiah-Kubi, the Asante-Akim North MP, has admitted that Parliament erred in passing Legislative Instrument (LI) 2462, which allowed mining in forest reserves, contributing to environmental degradation.

He stated, "We have failed as Members of Parliament for passing LI.2462."



The regulation will be revoked when Parliament resumes on October 15.

The Attorney General has instructed the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to submit the LI for revocation, responding to public and labor demands to address the damage caused by illegal mining (galamsey).



Revoking the LI aims to enhance environmental conservation efforts in sensitive areas.



