Parliament introduces 'Backbenchers Time' to enhance legislative participation

Parliament of Ghana

The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has disclosed that the recently revised standing orders of Parliament now include a dedicated segment called 'Backbenchers Time.'

This innovative initiative is designed to offer Members of Parliament situated at the backbench a platform to actively contribute their ideas and perspectives, enriching parliamentary practices.



Addressing participants at a workshop held at the Rock City Hotel in Kwahu-Nkwatia to discuss the implications of the new standing orders, the Majority Leader underscored the importance of allowing backbenchers to voice their opinions and propose ideas that can enhance legislative processes.



"For the first time, an opportunity is given to backbenchers who usually do not get the opportunity to have their day, and it allows them to articulate their views and bring meaningful statement proposals to enhance their legislative work," remarked the Majority Leader.

In his closing statements, he emphasised the workshop's significance and highlighted the transformative potential inherent in the new standing orders.



Encouraging all Members of Parliament to actively participate, he shared advice from former Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, emphasising the critical role standing orders play in an MP's tenure.



"Make the standing orders your friend because, with it, no one can intimidate you in the Chamber. With it, your confidence level will go very high. With it, there will be no disappointment," he urged, acknowledging the empowering impact of a comprehensive understanding and utilisation of parliamentary standing orders.