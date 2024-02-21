Parliament issues ultimatum for clarification on $12m Agyapa deal expenditure

Menu ›
The Mines and Energy Committee in Ghana's Parliament has issued a seven-day ultimatum to Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng, CEO of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), demanding further details on the $12 million spent on the suspended Agyapa royalties deal.
The committee expects the documents to be provided by February 27, 2024. The Agyapa deal, which faced public backlash, led to its suspension by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2021.
The request for additional information aims to guide the committee on addressing the allegations surrounding the expenditure.
Read the full statement below:
