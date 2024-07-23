News

Parliament passes Ghana Civil Aviation Bill

Parliament House Image 636x424 Parliament of Ghana

Tue, 23 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Parliament has passed the Ghana Civil Aviation Bill, 2024, establishing the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) as an autonomous entity responsible for aviation safety and security.

