Parliament passes Ghana Civil Aviation Bill

Parliament has passed the Ghana Civil Aviation Bill, 2024, establishing the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) as an autonomous entity responsible for aviation safety and security.

This new bill replaces the Ghana Civil Aviation Act, 2004 (Act 678) and its amendments (Act 906 of 2016 and Act 985 of 2019).



Once signed by the President, the bill will allow the GCAA to provide air navigation services in the Accra Flight Information Region until the Ghana Air Navigation Services Agency is established. The legislation also introduces enhanced safety and security regulations, empowering the director-general to protect sensitive data and prohibit unauthorized and dangerous flying.

The bill, in line with the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921), includes governance measures for board members and requires the director-general to have at least 10 years of aviation experience.



Established in 1986, the GCAA has evolved to meet international standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and will continue to adapt to emerging trends like drones and net zero emission targets.