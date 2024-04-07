Parliament's Energy Committee orders ECG to publish load-shedding timetable

Samuel Atta Akyea

The Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament has directed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to expedite the process of issuing a load-shedding timetable to consumers in the coming days.

During a crucial meeting with energy sector stakeholders in Accra, Samuel Atta Akyea, the Chairman of the Committee, informed the media that they would ensure ECG furnishes customers with a load-shedding schedule for effective planning.



Assuring the public of resolving recent power outages, Atta Akyea emphasised addressing technical challenges, particularly fuel-related issues, to overcome current power supply deficits.



Highlighting the importance of transparency in informing consumers about power outages, Atta Akyea emphasised the significance of allowing individuals to plan their activities around the provided timetable.

"The committee was very strong on the matter that if there are power outages, those who are enjoying power should know when it will be available, and then they plan their lives around the timetable you furnished them," he said.



Atta Akyea also noted positive response from ECG during the meeting, indicating their readiness to implement the committee's advice promptly.