News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Parliament’s Legal Department receives Supreme Court order freezing Speaker’s ruling on 4 MPs

ParliamentScreenshot 2024 10 21 020521.png This follows an application by New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs

Tue, 22 Oct 2024 Source: otecfmghana.com

Parliament's Legal Department has officially received a Supreme Court order suspending Speaker Alban Bagbin’s decision to declare four parliamentary seats vacant.

The order, received on October 21, 2024, temporarily halts the Speaker's move, pending further legal review.

This follows an application by New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs, filed without involving Speaker Bagbin or Parliament, aiming to prevent the removal of three NPP MPs and one from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The ruling has escalated tensions between the NPP and NDC, both claiming majority control.

The court’s decision will impact Parliament's next session on October 22, 2024.

Read full article

Source: otecfmghana.com