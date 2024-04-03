Parliament summons energy sector stakeholders to address 'dumsor'

Parliament of Ghana

The Energy Committee of Parliament has called for a meeting on Saturday, April 6, gathering all major players in the energy sector to address the recent power outages, colloquially termed 'dumsor,' across the country.

Chairman of the Committee, Samuel Atta Akyea revealed this during an interview on JoyNews’ PM Express, stating that it aims to comprehensively tackle the challenges faced by the energy sector.



According to Atta Akyea, representatives from key entities such as Ghana Gas, PURC, ECG, VRA, Chamber of Independent Power Producers, GRIDCo, Energy Commission, and Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh will attend alongside their technical teams.



He stressed the importance of evidence-based discussions and a collaborative effort to identify the root causes of the outages and devise effective solutions.

“It is important to know that the Energy Committee wants to interrogate this matter critically… You cannot do propaganda with facts. If you do not have the power, you can’t conjure noise to bring the power,” he said.



He further emphasized the expertise and research conducted by committee members, expressing confidence in their ability to facilitate dialogue leading to tangible outcomes.