1

Parliament suspends public access, tightens security ahead of today's sitting

ParliamentScreenshot 2024 10 21 020521.png Parliament of Ghana

Tue, 22 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Parliamentary Service has implemented new security measures to protect the Speaker, Members of Parliament, and staff, effective Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live