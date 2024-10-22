Parliament suspends public access, tightens security ahead of today's sitting

The Parliamentary Service has implemented new security measures to protect the Speaker, Members of Parliament, and staff, effective Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

In a press release signed by Deputy Marshal of Parliament, WG Cdr Frederick Bawa (Rtd), the measures are aimed at ensuring a secure environment during parliamentary sessions.



Under the new guidelines, all MPs, staff, and members of the press will undergo thorough security screenings before entering the chamber. Bodyguards of MPs will not be permitted inside the chamber, and vehicles are banned from parking near the Grand Arena. “MPs are to be dropped off at the designated drop-off zones within the precincts of AICC,” the statement confirmed.

Additionally, public access to the gallery will be suspended until further notice to manage crowd control. "The public will not be allowed access to the public gallery until further notice," the release added. MPs must also wear their parliamentary identification tags, and access to the chamber will be limited to authorized personnel starting at 08:00 hours.



The Ghana Police Service will ensure the smooth implementation of these security protocols. “We respectfully count on the cooperation of all,” WG Cdr Bawa concluded, emphasizing the need for these measures to ensure everyone's safety.