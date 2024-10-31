Parliament to reconvene early November – Speaker

The recall comes after an indefinite suspension of parliamentary proceedings

Source: GNA

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is preparing to recall the House in early November following a petition from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Caucus to address urgent matters.

During a meeting with the Council of State, Bagbin confirmed that the recall process has begun. He is also set to attend the 67th Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association in Australia from November 3-8 but plans to return early at the request of MPs.



The recall comes after an indefinite suspension of parliamentary proceedings related to a legal dispute over four vacant seats, which has led to tensions between the NPP and National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the matter by November 11.



