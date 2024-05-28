Parliament to reconvene on June 11

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament

Parliament is scheduled to resume from recess on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, according to a statement issued by Speaker Alban Bagbin on Monday, May 27.

The Speaker is exercising his authority under Order 58 of the standing orders of Parliament to reconvene the house.



"Pursuant to Order 58 of the standing orders of the Parliament of Ghana, I, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, hereby give notice that the third meeting of the fourth session of the eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic shall commence on Tuesday, the 11th day of June 2024 at ten o'clock in the forenoon at Parliament House, Accra," the statement read.