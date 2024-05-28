News

Parliament to resume sittings on 11 June

Parliament House 33223 Parliament of Ghana

Tue, 28 May 2024 Source: Asaase Radio

Parliament will resume sittings on Tuesday, June 11, at 10 AM for the Third Meeting of the Fourth Session, as announced by Speaker Alban Bagbin.

The announcement follows the last sitting on May 17, where Parliament approved a $150 million loan agreement with the World Bank to enhance Accra's economic resilience.

Additionally, 21 ministerial and deputy ministerial appointments, including two new appointees to the Ministry of Finance, were approved.

