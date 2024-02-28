Parliament to vet newly nominated Ministers from March 5 to 12

The newly nominated Ministers of State are set to undergo vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee from Tuesday, March 5, to Tuesday, March 12.
The schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, March 5:
9 am: Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture
10 am: Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources
11 am: Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development
12 pm: Ophelia Mensah Hayford, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation
2 pm: Darkoa Newman, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection
Thursday, March 7:
9 am: Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Health
10 am: Titus Glover, Minister-designate for the Greater Accra Region
11 am: Fatimatu Abubakar, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Information
2 pm: Daniel Machator, Minister-designate for the Oti Region
Friday, March 9:
9 am: Dr Benjamin Sekyere Yeboah, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection
10 am: Sylvester Tetteh, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Information
11 am: Charles Acheampong, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation
12 pm: Adelaide Ntim, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Health
2 pm: Alexander Akwasi Acquah, Deputy Minister-designate for the Health Ministry
Monday, March 11:
9 am: Vincent Ekow Assafuah, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development
10 am: John Kobina Sanie, Deputy Minister-designate for the Energy Ministry
10 am: Collins Adomako Mensah, Deputy Minister-designate at the Energy Ministry
12 pm: Dr Prince Hamidu Armah, Deputy Minister-designate for the Works and Housing Ministry
Tuesday, March 12:
9 am: Kingsley Nyarko, Deputy Minister-designate for the Education Ministry
10 am: Festus Awuah Kwofie, Deputy Minister-designate for the Employment and Labour Ministry
11 am: Akwasi Konadu, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources
12 pm: Musah Abdul Aziz Ayaba, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture and Development