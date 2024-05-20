Parliamentary Committee describes increase in dialysis treatment price as error

The price for a single dialysis session at Korle-Bu was increased from GH¢380 to GH¢491

The Subsidiary Legislation Committee in Parliament has described the recent increase in dialysis treatment costs as an error.

The price for a single dialysis session at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital had unexpectedly risen from GH¢380 to GH¢491, causing concern among patients reliant on this essential treatment.



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, referred the price increase to the Subsidiary Legislation Committee, suggesting a stakeholder engagement to find a solution. The Speaker expressed confidence that discussions with relevant agencies would lead to an amicable resolution of the dialysis pricing issue.



During a parliamentary session addressing these concerns, Dr. Dominic Ayine, chairman of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee, confirmed that the price hike was indeed a mistake. He assured that steps would be taken to rectify the error.

“I told them that there were a lot of errors. Time had run out on us and therefore they should bring an addendum for us to correct the errors, including this issue of dialysis. I told the MP for Joaboso, Mintah Akandoh that this was where we were with the issue,” Dr. Ayine explained.



“There are a number of them and Abena Osei said they were preparing to bring an addendum to parliament so we correct those errors,” he added.