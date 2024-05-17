Parliamentary Committee urges prompt payment for Ghana Smart Schools Project

Members of the Education Committee of Parliament

Members of the Education Committee of Parliament have praised the government for its swift action to ensure Ghana's education sector keeps pace with the fourth industrial revolution.

They highlighted the successful implementation of the Ghana Smart Schools Project (GSSP), which aims to enhance education delivery through AI and digitalization.



However, they emphasized the need for the government to ensure the uninterrupted progress of the project by promptly paying service providers, according to Graphic Online report.



The committee's Chairman, Kwabena Amankwah Asiamah, spoke to the media after visiting KA Technologies Ltd in Accra, the manufacturers of the Students’ Mate Tablets distributed as part of the One Student – One Tablet initiative.



The GSSP involves converting existing schools into smart schools and providing technology-assisted devices to teachers and students.

The tablets have teaching and learning management systems to revolutionize education delivery. The committee's oversight visit was part of their constitutional mandate to monitor education sector matters.



Chairman Asiamah commended recent interventions in the education sector, noting Ghana's need to embrace technological advancements in education. He urged the government to expedite payments to enable the distribution of tablets to all students, emphasizing the importance of keeping up with the fourth industrial revolution.



Dr. Clement Apaak, the Deputy Ranking Member of the Committee, emphasized the Minority's call for a comprehensive roadmap in tablet distribution.



He expressed satisfaction with the visit, highlighting the benefits of working with a local company and the positive impact on job creation and the economy.