Parliamentary committee calls for viction of residents near e-waste site

Dr Mardo with committee at facility visit

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Environment, Science, and Technology has voiced concern over the burgeoning residential structures around the E-waste collection center near the Atomic Energy Commission and has pledged to advocate for the eviction of encroachers to prevent potential disasters in the future.

Following a working visit to the E-waste site and other dumpsites, the Chairman of the committee, Dr. Emmanuel Marfo, expressed worry about the proximity of residential facilities to the E-waste dumpsite. He emphasised the committee's intention to press the local assembly to remove these encroachments and ensure that areas around E-waste dump sites remain uninhabited.



The visit aimed to evaluate the handling and management of E-waste, starting from the collection points to the disposal facilities. While conducting the visit, it was noticed that several residential areas were situated dangerously close to the E-waste site, with some being as close as 100 meters. It is worth noting that the Central Pollution Control Board of India recommends a buffer zone of at least 200 meters around E-waste sites.



Dr. Marfo expressed disbelief at the authorities allowing residential structures to be erected so near the site, highlighting the health implications of living in such proximity to E-waste. He reinforced the need to address the land tenure system in the country to tackle the issue of residential facilities around E-waste sites, which pose environmental and health risks.

Highlighting the growing concern over E-waste, which is one of the fastest-growing solid waste problems worldwide, He emphasized the importance of effective waste management, particularly in light of the expected increase in electronic product manufacturing and importation due to the country's rapid population growth.



The committee's objective is to present recommendations to the House in its report, addressing the challenges posed by the E-waste industry and outlining steps to ensure proper waste management in the country.