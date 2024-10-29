Parliamentary impasse deepens as businessman files case against recall of parliament

The High Court will review the injunction request

Source: Ghanaian Times

The legal dispute over four vacant parliamentary seats has intensified, with businessman Benjamin Tetteh Yemoh filing for an injunction at the High Court to prevent Parliament from resuming until the seats' status is resolved.

Speaker Alban Bagbin declared the seats vacant on October 17, citing MPs who switched party allegiance.



The Supreme Court later overturned this decision following a challenge by NPP leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

However, Yemoh contends that the Speaker's declaration aligns with the Constitution, warning that recalling Parliament now would breach constitutional provisions and harm Ghana’s democracy.







