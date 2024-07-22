Partnership with Arab world will spur Africa’s trade, investment — Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the African Union (AU) to enhance economic collaboration with the Arab world, emphasizing breaking barriers for increased trade and investment to unlock Africa's development potential.

Speaking at the 50th anniversary of Africa-Arab engagement in Accra, organized by the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), Ghana's presidency, and the AU Commission, Akufo-Addo highlighted BADEA’s role in fostering development, committing over US$13 billion.



He advocated for quality education, strengthening the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and fostering new collaborations.

The event promotes sharing best practices and exploring strategic priorities for future Africa-Arab cooperation.



