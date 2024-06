A high tension pole damaged by the rainstorm

Source: GNA

A rainstorm hit Kadjebi on Friday, June 14, causing a high tension pole to break down and leaving suburbs like Martin Kordzi and Asito in darkness.

Businesses like cold stores, tailoring shops, and chop bars have been forced to close, and residents are struggling to preserve food and access basic necessities.

The Kadjebi District Chief Executive has promised that ECG officials will restore power by Monday, June 17.



Read full article