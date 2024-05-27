Past allegations trouble Adutwum

Yaw Osei Adutwum

Source: Angel Online

Past allegations of fund mismanagement in the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP) 7.2B against Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum could undermine his bid for the NPP's vice-presidential candidacy in 2024.

The GALOP scandal and ongoing investigations by anti-corruption agencies may tarnish his reputation, despite his significant contributions to educational reforms.



Additionally, allegations of corruption in the school selection process and other emerging issues further complicate his prospects.

NPP insiders fear these controversies could provide the opposition NDC with potent negative campaign material if Dr. Adutwum is chosen as the running mate.



