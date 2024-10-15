News

Pastor Salifu Amoako and wife arrested over son’s role in fatal accident

ArreWhatsApp Image 2024 10 15 At 6.jpeg The police in a statement noted that the suspect's parents are currently in custody

Tue, 15 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Pastor Elisha Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako, have been arrested by the Ghana Police Service following their 16-year-old son’s involvement in a tragic accident that claimed two lives in East Legon.

