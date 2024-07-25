Pastor who killed his wife in 2020 in the US sentenced to life imprisonment

Barbara was buried on September 26, 2020, in Orlando

Pastor Sylvester Ofori has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the U.S. for murdering his wife, Barbara Tommey, in 2020.

Ofori, head pastor of Floodgates of Heaven in Orlando, shot Barbara seven times after confronting her at her workplace.



A video released by Barbara's family showed Ofori previously threatening to kill her, stating, "If I don’t kill your sister then I am fake."

Barbara was buried on September 26, 2020, in Orlando.



This tragic case has highlighted the severe consequences of domestic violence and the importance of taking threats seriously.



