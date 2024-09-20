News

Pay NABCO 9 months arrears, NSS, nursing trainees allowances – Mahama to Gov’t

NabcoScreenshot 2024 09 20 092346.png Mahama urged the Vice President to address these issues promptly

Fri, 20 Sep 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

John Dramani Mahama, the NDC flag bearer, has called on the Akufo-Addo government to urgently pay outstanding allowances, including nine months of arrears for NABCO participants, National Service personnel, and nursing trainees.

During a visit to the Ahafo Region, he criticized the government for failing to fulfill these payments, questioning why it struggles with relatively small amounts when previous administrations managed to pay on time.

Mahama urged the Vice President to address these issues promptly.

