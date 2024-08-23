Pay your taxes – Chief Imam urges Muslims

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

Source: TIG Post

Ghana's National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has urged Muslims to fulfill their civic duty by paying taxes, linking it to Islamic teachings on charity and national development.

He emphasized that paying taxes is crucial for the country's progress and called on Imams to educate their congregations on its importance.



The Chief Imam's call came during a meeting with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), where concerns over low tax compliance were discussed.

GRA Chairman Joe Ghartey stressed that higher tax payments are vital for reducing debt and achieving sustainable growth.



