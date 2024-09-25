Payslip of the executive secretary of National Cathedral surfaces online

The controversy stems from the government’s commitment to building a National Cathedral

Source: GH Page

Ghanaians are expressing outrage on social media after the payslip of Dr. Paul Yaw Opoku-Mensah, the Executive Secretary of the National Cathedral, was leaked.

The controversy stems from the government’s commitment to building a National Cathedral, which has seen minimal progress over the past eight years, leaving behind what many have dubbed the "most expensive hole in the world."



Despite no construction occurring for over two years, Dr. Opoku-Mensah reportedly receives a monthly salary of GH¢29,838, funded by the state.

The National Democratic Congress's deputy communication officer, Malik Basintale, criticized the payments, calling for accountability while innocent protesters face arrests.







