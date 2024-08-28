Peace promotion key to successful elections – IAWPA Country Director

Participants agreed to work together to ensure peaceful elections

H.E. Dr. Samuel Ben Owusu, Country Director of the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), has urged the Ghanaian government to prioritize peace initiatives ahead of the 2024 elections.

Speaking at a dialogue on August 27, 2024, organized by the National Peace Council and Prophets for Peaceful Elections 2024, Dr. Owusu highlighted the importance of promoting peace to prevent electoral violence and ensure a smooth transition of power.



He called for collaboration between the government, civil society, religious leaders, and traditional authorities to foster unity, address conflicts peacefully, and support voter education.

Participants agreed to work together to ensure peaceful elections.



