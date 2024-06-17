Peace talks tomorrow if Russia leaves Ukraine - Zelensky

Mr Zelensky and other world leaders made closing remarks after the summit

Source: BBC

President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Kyiv would hold peace talks with Russia if Moscow withdraws from all Ukrainian territory.

At a Swiss summit, Zelensky emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin must be stopped, either militarily or diplomatically, as Western aid alone is insufficient.



The summit concluded with a commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity, despite some countries like India and Saudi Arabia not signing the final document. The document condemned Russia's invasion and called for the return of abducted children and the exchange of prisoners.

Zelensky stressed international support for Ukraine and urged China to engage in peace proposals.



