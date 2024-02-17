Pecan Energies and BUVA Foundation collaborate to tackle Buruli Ulcer crisis in Duaponko

The initiative involves the installation of a mechanized borehole and provision of medical products

In a joint effort to combat the growing Buruli ulcer and Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) crisis, Pecan Energies Ltd has partnered with the Buruli Ulcer Victim Aid (BUVA) Foundation to offer critical assistance to the community of Duaponko in the Afigya Kwabre North district of the Ashanti region.

The collaborative initiative involves the installation of a mechanized borehole, provision of essential drugs, and distribution of test kits, addressing the primary cause of the surge in cases – contaminated water sources in rural areas.



Emmanuel Jackson Agumah, a Buruli ulcer survivor and BUVA Foundation founder, highlighted the connection between the disease and contaminated aquatic life, prevalent in streams and water bodies relied upon by rural communities.



Residents of Duaponko, who previously shared water sources with livestock, now benefit from Pecan Energies' initiative, providing much-needed clean water and healthcare resources.



Emmanuel Jackson Agumah stressed the importance of early detection and management, citing the lack of resources for community education and sensitization as a significant challenge. Despite global research efforts to identify the exact mode of transmission, Agumah emphasized the need for community-driven solutions.

“I personally had Buruli ulcer some years ago, and that motivated me to start this foundation because Ghana remains one of the endemic countries in the world if not second or third globally," Agumah explained. "We have a high number of Buruli ulcer cases in Ghana. The truth is that we still don’t know the exact mode of transmission, but there has been research ongoing in other universities globally to establish the mode of transmission."



He added, "What we need to do is to encourage early case detection so that we can manage it. Now the problem is that we don’t have the needed resources to carry out health education and sensitization.”



Edward Aryee, CSR manager at Pecan Energies Ltd, emphasized health as a crucial aspect of the company’s corporate social responsibility activities. He expressed the company's decision to provide support based on the urgent health needs identified in Duaponko.



Despite being one of the least discussed diseases in Ghana, Buruli ulcer disproportionately affects children aged 5 to 15, constituting up to 50% of total cases. The collaboration in Duaponko reflects the importance of collective action and community-driven interventions in addressing public health challenges.