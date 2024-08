Nana Yaa Jantuah

Nana Yaa Jantuah, former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), has revealed that she is facing significant pressure to start a new political party.

Despite calls from supporters and some Nkrumahists, she has resisted the urge, citing concerns that it would further divide the CPP.

Jantuah emphasized the need for unity within the party and questioned the ongoing internal conflicts.



