People are watching you - Opoku Prempeh cautions student leaders over mismanagement

Energy minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh has cautioned students of the University of Ghana, particularly leaders, about the lasting impact of their actions on their future.

Speaking at a seminar organized by the University of Ghana Student Representative Council (SRC) under the theme "Inspiring the Next Generation of Leaders, the Big Conversation,"



Minister Opoku Prempeh stated that the decisions and conduct of student leaders today will serve as a reference point against them in future.



He recounted an incident in Parliament where according to him some leaders were reminded to reflect on their behavior during their student days. The minister urged students to be mindful of their actions, warning against mismanagement of funds or any form of unethical behavior that could haunt them in the years to come.



"So, people are all watching, your age group is watching, the cohort is watching as student leaders. If you take money and misuse it, 30 years from now, they will remember that you were the one who mismanaged funds and led without thinking," Opoku Prempeh emphasized.



Deputy Information Minister Fatimatu Abubakar echoed similar sentiments, stressing the importance of collective responsibility in the development of both men and women.

She highlighted the need for mutual empowerment and support, particularly for women in entrepreneurship.



Abubakar called for financial assistance to women to help scale up their businesses, citing Ghana's leading role in women's entrepreneurship globally.



"We need both men and women to share responsibility, collective responsibility, and collective duty. Ghana has the highest rate of women in entrepreneurship globally…when it comes to gender parity in basic education, Ghana has reached 100% …let us give women funding, let us give them money so that they can scale up their businesses,” she said.



Sandra Amponsah Yeboah, the University of Ghana SRC Women’s Commissioner, expressed gratitude for the insights gained from the seminar.



"We organized the program to get some inspiration from our leaders who are abreast with national issues to guide us on the right path. Most students in school have a higher interest in leadership and politics, and we have learned a lot," she shared.













