People like Prof Martey who spoke up during Mahama’s govt have remained silent in Akufo-Addo’s govt – KSM

Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM)

Veteran broadcaster KSM has expressed surprise at the silence of Ghanaians over issues under President Akufo-Addo's government, unlike during former President Mahama's tenure when citizens and organizations spoke out against lesser issues.

KSM recalled how Mahama faced criticism and mockery over power outages, dubbed "dumsor", and wondered if Mahama had done what Akufo-Addo has done, like buying a expensive chair, he would have faced intense criticism.

He questioned why everyone is now quiet, using the phrase "koom yɛ" (meaning "everyone is quiet").



Read full article