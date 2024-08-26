People who call me ‘Bawuliar’ have an impossibilities mindset – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP's flagbearer, has defended his ambitious vision for Ghana by rejecting criticisms that label him a liar.

He contends that such criticism stems from those who doubt Ghana’s potential to achieve what the Western world has.



Bawumia emphasized his belief in Ghana's ability to leapfrog technological advancements and overcome limitations, contrasting his forward-thinking approach with the pessimism of his critics.

He asserted that his focus on possibility and progress is key to Ghana’s future success, rather than being dissuaded by what other countries have or haven’t done.



Read full article