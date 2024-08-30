Persons with disabilities demand apology from Mahama over Bawumia stammering comment

John Dramani Mahama

Source: 3news

The Coalition of Concerned Persons with Disabilities (CCPWDs) has expressed deep concern over remarks made by former President John Dramani Mahama during a critique of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mahama reportedly linked stammering to dishonesty, a statement the CCPWDs found offensive and harmful.



The coalition emphasized that stammering is a speech disorder unrelated to a person's honesty or competence and criticized Mahama for perpetuating negative stereotypes.

They called on him to issue a public apology, stressing the need for public figures to promote inclusivity and respect for individuals with disabilities.



