News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Persons with disabilities demand apology from Mahama over Bawumia stammering comment

JMMScreenshot 2024 08 30 125334.png John Dramani Mahama

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 Source: 3news

The Coalition of Concerned Persons with Disabilities (CCPWDs) has expressed deep concern over remarks made by former President John Dramani Mahama during a critique of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mahama reportedly linked stammering to dishonesty, a statement the CCPWDs found offensive and harmful.

The coalition emphasized that stammering is a speech disorder unrelated to a person's honesty or competence and criticized Mahama for perpetuating negative stereotypes.

They called on him to issue a public apology, stressing the need for public figures to promote inclusivity and respect for individuals with disabilities.

Read full article

Source: 3news