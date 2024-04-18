Peter Amewu brands train accident 'unfortunate, irresponsible, and unpatriotic'

John Peter Amewu, Minister for Railway Development

The recent accident involving Ghana's newly acquired train, intended for the Tema-Mpakadan railway line, has elicited strong words from the Minister for Railway Development, John Peter Amewu.

Describing the incident as "unfortunate, irresponsible, and unpatriotic," Amewu expressed his dismay over the circumstances surrounding the accident.



The Ministry's statement revealed that the train collided with a stationary vehicle placed across the rail track as it approached a curve at Km76+100 in the Asuogyaman District.



Taking to Facebook, Minister Amewu reiterated his sentiments, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.



He labeled the incident as "unfortunate, irresponsible, and unpatriotic," reflecting the Ministry's stance on the matter.



Despite the setback, efforts are underway to address the damage and restore the train to operational status.

In an interview on Citi FM, Minister Amewu provided an update on the accident, stating, "Engineers are currently working on it, the train has been brought back to the workshop."



He also noted that the driver of the stationary vehicle had reported to the police station.



Amewu expressed optimism about the future of Ghana's railway system, despite the setback.



He emphasized the need for safety and caution, stating, "We’re hoping that the insurance company will work on it as quickly as possible to bring the train back on the line."



