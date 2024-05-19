Peter’s SHS to get first Assembly Hall since its establishment in 1957

The Assembly Hall will be the largest ever funded by Ghana Gas

St. Peter’s Senior High School in Kwahu Nkwatia, Eastern Region, is set to receive its first assembly hall since its establishment in 1957.

The 3,500-capacity assembly hall project was initiated by Opanyin Kwame Wadie family’s Kabaka Foundation and has received funding support from Ghana Gas Company Limited.



Historically, the school has used its dining hall and open compound for large gatherings and exams, which has been particularly inconvenient



during rainy weather.



Founded by the Catholic mission with just 15 students and 4 teachers, the school now boasts thousands of approximately over 70 staff members.



Despite its growth and achievements, the lack of an assembly hall has been a significant shortcoming.

The Headmaster, Rev. Fr. Samuel Erzah Bulu “We are more than very grateful this very day because for 67 years we have never had an assembly Hall. We write our examinations in classrooms and the dining Hall. But I came here barely one and half years ago and I spoke to my board chairman and his father Mr. Thomas Kwame Yeboah Wadie and a short time the man came to the school to visit and said I and my son Nana Owiredu Wadie (I) will take the initiative to build the assembly Hall for you. I thought it was a joke,” the headmaster said.



He added, “God has been so good in July last year they came and began this edifice and they promised to look for sponsors so he approached me to write a letter that they sent to Ghana Gas and today Ghana Gas has responded to our request to support the board chairman and his father for the initiative they have taken”.



Nana Owiredu Wadie (I) Nkosuohene of Kwahu Nkwatia, also Board Chairman of St. Peter’s SHS is hopeful the project will be completed on time to serve its crucial purpose.



Mr. Anyimah Nwiah Edomgbole, in charge of Corporate Social Responsibility at Ghana Gas, expressed optimism that the new facility will significantly enhance the quality of education at the school.