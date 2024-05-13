Pharmacy Council urges owners to expose unlicensed pharmacists

Dr Daniel Amaning Danquah, the acting Registrar for the Pharmacy Council

Dr Daniel Amaning Danquah, the acting Registrar of the Pharmacy Council, has called on owners of pharmacy shops to help the council identify and expose unlicensed pharmacists within their ranks.

This measure is aimed at preventing unlicensed individuals from selling and dispensing dangerous drugs to the public.



Dr Danquah emphasized that exposing unlicensed pharmacists would enhance public confidence in the operations of licensed pharmacists.



Speaking at a meeting with pharmacy proprietors and Off-the Counter Medicine Sellers (OTCMS) in Koforidua, Dr Danquah highlighted the importance of addressing challenges in the pharmacy sector.



The meeting provided an opportunity for pharmacists and non-pharmacists to discuss their challenges and explore ways to improve their services, including adopting electronic pharmacy procedures.



Dr Danquah urged pharmacy proprietors to collaborate in identifying unlicensed individuals operating within their ranks.

He emphasized that the collective effort of pharmacy owners could help identify "bad nuts" who should be expelled from operating any pharmacist or over-the-counter shops.



By exposing unlicensed practitioners, the regulator can take appropriate action to ensure the security of consumers who rely on pharmacy services.



Additionally, Dr Danquah addressed concerns regarding the pricing of drugs, emphasizing that there should not be wide variations in the prices of the same or similar drugs.



He reminded pharmacy owners that the pharmacy sector is well-regulated, and their activities directly impact human lives. He cautioned against the sale of dangerous drugs to the public, noting that some pharmacy proprietors and OTCMS sometimes exceed their mandate in this regard.