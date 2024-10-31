Photos: Floods paralyze Kumasi’s Airport Roundabout after heavy downpour, thousands of commuters stranded

The 30-minute downpour overwhelmed local rivers

Heavy rains in Kumasi's Ashanti Region caused significant flooding at the Airport Roundabout, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded.

leading to the overflow of the swollen Pelele River.



OTEC News reporter Jacob Agyenim Boateng noted that many cars and commuters were stuck, creating gridlocks on major routes.

Residents attributed the flooding to inadequate drainage and poor waste management, calling for urgent improvements to prevent future incidents.



They emphasized the need for better infrastructure, urging the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly to take immediate action for safety.



