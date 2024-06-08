News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
News
0

Photos and Videos: NDC supporters face off with police; burn car tyres on streets of Cantonments

WhatsApp Image 2024 06 07 At 22.jpeg Police responded by increasing security with more personnel

Sat, 8 Jun 2024 Source: 3news

Supporters of the National Democratic Congress have clashed with the Ghana Police Service at the Cantonment Police Station in Accra over the arrest of NDC parliamentary candidate Naa Koryoo Okunor.

Following a call from the party's National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, supporters gathered at the station demanding her release.

They protested by burning car tires.

Police responded by increasing security with more personnel.



Read full article
Source: 3news