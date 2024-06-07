Pick a charismatic running mate who will appeal to the youth – Smart Sarpong tells Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: 3news

Professor Smart Sarpong of Kumasi Technical University has advised the NPP's flagbearer to choose a charismatic running mate who can appeal to the youth, potentially adding complementary votes.

Nana Akomea, MD of STC, has stated that Dr. Bawumia will announce his running mate by the end of June, having already made a decision.



Recent surveys by Prof. Sarpong show the NDC leading in voter popularity with 38.8% compared to the NPP's 34.5%.

However, for preferred presidential candidates, Dr. Bawumia leads with 38.9%, slightly ahead of John Mahama's 36.1%, with 21.4% undecided voters.



