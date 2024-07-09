Polic declare 7 people wanted over attack on Ayawaso West Wuogon NPP office

The Ghana Police Service has identified and declared seven people wanted in connection with the attack and destruction of some properties at the Ayawaso West Wuogon office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Sunday, 7th July, 2024.

The suspects declared wanted are Alhaji Issah Kamara, Theophilus Kodzo Bedzra, Abdulai Victoria Naematu Nadolie, Hope Adzrah, Francis Agbessi Funu, Thomas Hemello, and Christian Biakuse.



According to the Ghana Police Service, all seven suspects have been on the run since the incident and the Police are working around the clock to get them arrested to face justice.

The Police also indicated that one suspect, Judith Trisy, who was earlier arrested, is in Police custody assisting the investigation.



