Polic declare 7 people wanted over attack on Ayawaso West Wuogon NPP office

Officers Of The Ghana Police Service 12 Officers of the Ghana Police Service

Tue, 9 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Police Service has identified and declared seven people wanted in connection with the attack and destruction of some properties at the Ayawaso West Wuogon office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Sunday, 7th July, 2024.

