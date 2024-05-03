Police CID seals off East Trasacco area after fatal shooting of officers

Ghana Police Service (GPS)

A team from the Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has sealed off Block Factory, East Trasacco, in response to the tragic shooting of two off-duty Police officers.

According to Adom News, the CID visited the scene of the incident on Friday morning, May 3, for a thorough forensic examination and gathering of crucial information to aid the investigation.



The unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday around 6:00 pm, as the officers were sitting in front of their private residence.

According to a police statement, the gunmen, who did not take anything from the victims, fled the scene on a motorbike after the shooting.



Meanwhile, an intelligence-driven operation to apprehend the suspects is currently underway.